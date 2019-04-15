Man arrested for possession of meth with intent to sell in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Jurupa Valley man was behind bars on Monday after being arrested in Palm Springs for drug charges.

On April 12 at 10:30 p.m., Palm Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 300 block of North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. Officers conducted a probation compliance search of the interior of the vehicle and found 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine on the passenger side.

The passenger, 45-year-old Ismael Huerta of Jurupa Valley was placed under arrest and transported to Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He was booked for transporting methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

According to county jail records, he also faces three misdemeanor charges; battery, vandalism, and failure to pay a fine.

He is being held on $150,000 bail. He is set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on April 17,

"To put this seizure into context, the typical user will use less than 1/8th teaspoon of methamphetamine at a time," read a Palm Springs Police Department news release.



