Man arrested for murder of a missing person
Edgar Mancia arrested for murder
HEMET, Calif. - According to Riverside County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Edgar Mancia was arrested and booked for murder on Monday, June 17.
Deputies responded to a missing person call for service in the unincorporated area of Hemet called Sage on the 40000 block of San Ignacio. Investigators quickly determined foul play may have been involved.
That's when they arrested Mancia. He was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, and his was bail was set at $1 million.
The investigation is still active. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
First Alert Weather
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Photo Galleries
-
Updated On this day: June 24
-
-
-
-