Man arrested for murder of a missing person

HEMET, Calif. - According to Riverside County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Edgar Mancia was arrested and booked for murder on Monday, June 17.

Deputies responded to a missing person call for service in the unincorporated area of Hemet called Sage on the 40000 block of San Ignacio. Investigators quickly determined foul play may have been involved.

That's when they arrested Mancia. He was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, and his was bail was set at $1 million.

The investigation is still active. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more.