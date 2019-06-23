News

Man arrested for murder of a missing person

Edgar Mancia arrested for murder

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 05:41 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 05:41 AM PDT

HEMET, Calif. - According to Riverside County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Edgar Mancia was arrested and booked for murder on Monday, June 17.

Deputies responded to a missing person call for service in the unincorporated area of Hemet called Sage on the 40000 block of San Ignacio. Investigators quickly determined foul play may have been involved.

That's when they arrested Mancia. He was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, and his was bail was set at $1 million.

The investigation is still active. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries