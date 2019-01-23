Man who was allegedly drunk and naked on Amtrak train arrested

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs Police Department officers arrested a 63-year-old man on December 7 for indecent exposure and public intoxication after he allegedly drunkenly got naked on an Amtrak train.

At 2:21 a.m., PSPD officers responded to the Palm Springs Amtrak station located at North Indian Canyon Drive and Palm Springs Station Road in reference to a report of a naked man harassing passengers on a train.

The train arrived at 3:29 a.m. and responding officers spoke with the conductor, who said that a passenger on the train who was "butt a** naked" and "crawling around" the cabin. Officers were able to locate the man, identified as Doyle Walker, fully clothed in the train. He was arrested at 3:55 a.m.

"He was arrested for public intoxication and later charges were added for indecent exposure because he was naked on the train. Walker said he had several drinks before he got on the train. Walker did not remember getting naked but was found passed out with his clothes on by PSPD officers. "

Walker claimed that he had "four beers and one Jack and Coke" before getting on the train and that he may have "overdid it", according to a court document. He also said that he did not recall being naked but did remember wearing underwear when he had fallen on the train.

Walker informed officers that he had been sober and that this was his first drink in years. Choosing to have that first drink was due to the recent passing of his daughter, according to the declaration in support of arrest warrant.

Walker was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional in Banning on $500 bail. Records do not list any upcoming court dates.