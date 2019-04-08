Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A man was arrested in Palm Desert Friday for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

On April 5 at 10:15 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of Highway 111 and Monterey Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles recently involved in a collision, and one of the drivers, 29-year-old Denis Geovanni Pena Arita, displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release, an investigation was conducted, and Arita was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and Child Endangerment. He was booked into Riverside County jail in Indio.

To report a drunk driver, call 911. Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact Officer Wilhite at (760) 836-1600. To issue an anonymous tip, call (760) 341-STOP (7867).