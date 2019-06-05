Man arrested for DUI, animal cruelty after rolling car off Frank Sinatra Dr.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - A Los Angeles man is behind bars Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of two DUI charges and one charge of animal cruelty following a crash in Rancho Mirage on Tuesday.

River Potter, 20, was taken into custody near the intersection and Highway 111. The vehicle, a Land Rover, rolled and crashed into a palm tree while traveling northbound on Frank Sinatra Drive.

There were three passengers and an animal in the car at the time of the crash. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the animal had to be put down as a result of the injuries it sustained in the crash.

There was no additional information provided on the medical status of the other passengers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle rolls over on Frank Sinatra Drive near HWY 111

The accident was reported at 6:36 p.m. on Frank Sinatra Drive near Highway 111.

Potter was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then arrested. He was booked into Indio Jail on $50,000 bail. He faces a three felony charges; DUI Alcohol causing bodily injury, driving under the influence above BAC 0.08, and cruelty to an animal.