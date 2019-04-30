Man arrested for DUI after crash with PSPD vehicle

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A 60-year-old man from Palm Springs is behind bars Tuesday morning after allegedly driving under the influence and striking an on-duty Palm Springs Police Department vehicle, injuring the officer.

On April 29 at 10:44 p.m., a two-vehicle collision involving a PSPD vehicle was reported near the intersection of Los Felices Road and West San Rafael Drive in Palm Springs. The officer was driving a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Squad car westbound on San Rafael Road when Thomas E. Cain, who was driving a 2010 Subaru Impreza southbound on Los Felices Road, failed to yield at a stop sign, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Cain's vehicle then entered the intersection without proper clearance and was struck on the left side by the PSPD patrol vehicle. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

American Medical Response paramedics transported the PSPD officer to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Cain was arrested by CHP officers on suspicion of DUI and was booked into Riverside County Jail in Indio. He is being held on $90,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on May 1.