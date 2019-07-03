Man arrested for child sexual abuse resigned from job at children's center last week

Man arrested for child sexual abuse resi

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - News Channel 3 has learned that a man arrested last week for child sexual abuse in Palm Desert has an extensive background in child-care and education, locally.

Devin Lujan was arrested at 10:08 a.m on June 28 after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were made aware of a report of child sexual abuse on the 74000 block of Scholar Lane in Palm Desert. Lujan, 28, was arrested for oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release.

Up until last week, Lujan worked at the Bermuda Dunes Learning Center, according to the owner of BDLC. He tendered his resignation last week.

According to Desert Sands Unified School District Spokesperson, Mary Perry, Lujan was also a parent-volunteer at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert. Perry added that all parent volunteers and teachers go through a full screening process. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

We also learned that Lujan was formely a part-time employee at College of the Desert. COD spokesperson, Marion Champion, confirmed that Lujan worked at the school from January 2015 through June 2017.

Public records show Lujan worked at the school's child development center in 2015 and 2016.

"Prior to employment he (Lujan) passed a full screening and background check, as is standard protocol for all district employees. The health and welfare of children in our care is our greatest responsibility and we will be cooperating fully with local law enforcement as they investigate this case," read a statement by Champion to News Channel 3.

Lujan is currently free on $55,000 bail.

31-year-old Palm Desert resident, James Anderson, was also arrested on suspicion of distribution of child pornography and indecent exposure. Anderson is free on $30,000 bail.