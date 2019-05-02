Man arrested for burglary, stolen items recovered from Indio home

INDIO, Calif.- - An alleged burglar wanted for crimes in La Quinta was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, and committing a felony while out on bail. All counts are felonies.

On May 1 at around 10:45 a.m., Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies assigned to the La Quinta Special Enforcement team served a search warrant at the residence of 20-year-old Yobani Gutierrez-Nunez on the 81000 block of Indio Boulevard in Indio.

Gutierrez-Nunez was placed under arrest and later booked into Indio Jail. He is being held on $250,000 bail. He is currently being investigated in connection with five other burglaries of La Quinta residences, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Media Information Bureau.

He is set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on May 3 at 8:00 p.m.