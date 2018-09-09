News

Man arrested for beating woman with golf club, basbeall bat

Victim escaped while suspect slept

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 10:52 PM PDT

A Yucca Valley man is jail after beating a woman with a golf club, a baseball bat, and stabbing her with a pocket knife. 


San Bernardino County Sheriffs arrested Aaron Hancock early Friday morning for attempted murder. 


Sheriffs found out about the assaults after the victim was getting help at a Palm Springs hospital. 


That's where she told deputies the assaults happened over multiple days and that she was able to escape when Hancock slept.

  
Hancock is being held on $1 million bail. 

 

