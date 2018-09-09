Man arrested for beating woman with golf club, basbeall bat

A Yucca Valley man is jail after beating a woman with a golf club, a baseball bat, and stabbing her with a pocket knife.



San Bernardino County Sheriffs arrested Aaron Hancock early Friday morning for attempted murder.



Sheriffs found out about the assaults after the victim was getting help at a Palm Springs hospital.



That's where she told deputies the assaults happened over multiple days and that she was able to escape when Hancock slept.



Hancock is being held on $1 million bail.

