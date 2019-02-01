Man arrested for attempted murder of elderly woman in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday evening for the attempted murder of an elderly woman in Palm Desert.
At 5:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on the 74300 block of Candlewood Street to reports of an elderly woman being assaulted. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who had sustained major injuries. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators assigned to Palm Desert then assumed the investigation.
RSO investigating assault of elderly woman in Palm Desert
The investigators were able to locate the suspect, Palm Desert resident Ryan Alkana, and arrest him at 5:26 p.m., according to county jail records.
He was booked into Indio Jail for attempted murder. He is being held without bail and is set to appear in court on February 5 at Larson Justice Center in Indio.
