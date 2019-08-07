News

Man arrested for assaulting deputy, shooting into Coachella house

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A Coachella man remained behind bars on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested for shooting into a house and assaulting a deputy.

26-year-old Eric Martinez was arrested Tuesday night for a felony charge of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a misdemeanor charge of battery of a peace officer.

At around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Calle Emelia and Avenue 53 in Coachella for a report of someone firing a gun into a residence. After a door-to-door search of the area, the residence at the center of the investigation was located and cleared. Martinez was taken into custody at 10:39 p.m., according to county jail records.

He is being held in Indio Jail on $10,000 bail. 


