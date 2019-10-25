Man arrested for DUI after sparking crash that injured 4 in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A man suspected of DUI remained behind bars Friday morning after being arrested for allegedly sparking a crash that left four people injured in Palm Desert Thursday night.

At 8:41 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff's deputies observed a gray four-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed, driving erratically, and nearly colliding with other vehicles traveling southbound on Portola Avenue.

Deputies initiated a pursuit and a short time later, the driver of the sedan, 30-year-old Bermuda Dunes resident Steven Ray sparked a four-car pileup near the intersection of Portola Avenue and Hovley Lane.

Ray bailed out of his car on foot and attempted to flee RSO then was taken into custody.

Three other vehicle occupants and Ray were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police cleared the scene by 10 p.m.

After treatment, Ray was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.