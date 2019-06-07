Man arrested by enforcement team after handgun found in vehicle

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A man was arrested Thursday night for having a handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

The suspect, 22-year-old Indio resident Ricardo Esquada, was taken into custody by the La Quinta Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team (SET) after a traffic stop near Highway 111 and Jefferson Street at around 10:00 p.m.

He was then booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio. According to county jail records, he was no longer behind bars as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with further information relating to this incident is urged to contact Sergeant David Smith with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 760-863-8803 or reach out directly to the Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 760-836-8348.

From May 21 to May 31, the La Quinta SET made 22 arrests and issued 23 citations as part of a saturation patrol program.