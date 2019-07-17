Man arrested after police pursuit from Coachella to Indian Wells

Man arrested after pursuit that ends in Indian Wells [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] A man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit that spanned several desert cities and ended in Indian Wells.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit that spanned several desert cities and ended in Indian Wells.

The suspect, who has not been identified, began to lead California Highway Patrol officers on a chase on Interstate 10 westbound in Coachella at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and reportedly began driving on the wrong side of the freeway near Golf Center Parkway, according to CHP.

The vehicle then exited I-10 at Jefferson Street, traveled through Indio, and then went on Highway 111 and traveled through La Quinta. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Miles Avenue and Highway 111 in Indian Wells at around 10:00 a.m.

There was a small dog that was reportedly found in the car after the man's arrest.

Officers are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the pursuit.