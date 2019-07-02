Man arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in Palm Springs

William Lakoff

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A man is in jail this morning after allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will and abusing her.

Officers responded to a domestic violence report just before 11 p.m. on the 700 block of Spencer Drive in Palm Springs.

The woman apparently told police she was with her boyfriend, 55-year-old William Lakoff, at his vacation rental when they got into an argument. The alleged victim said Lakoff dragged her from room to room, sexually battered her, and held her against her will. Once Lakoff fell asleep, she was able to sneak out of the home.

Officers attempted to contact Lakoff at the home, but he barricaded himself inside. Desert Regional SWAT was called, and Lakoff surrendered around 4:30 Sunday morning.

He is being charged with domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery, and resisting arrest.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.