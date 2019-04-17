Man arrested, 102 pounds of meth seized by Border Patrol

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - A man was arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 102 pounds of methamphetamine into the country.

At 1:55 p.m. on April 16, a burgundy 2012 Nissan Altima approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint near Salton City. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the vehicle and then it was waved along for secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, agents found a black plastic bag behind the driver seat of the car. Three additional plastic bags were also found in the trunk. All four contained vacuum sealed bundles containing a crystalline substance. After testing, it was determined that the substance had the properties of methamphetamine.

The 99 bundles, weighing 102.4 pounds, had an estimated street value of $235,520.

The suspect, a U.S. Citizen, was taken into custody by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA also seized the vehicle and drugs.