Man accused of using hidden camera to record child porn pleads not guilty

BANNING, Calif.- - A Calimesa man accused of using a hidden camera to take inappropriate images of children remained jailed today following his arraignment at the Banning Justice Center.



Robert Anthony Salas, 44, pleaded not guilty Thursday to one felony count of possessing matter depicting a minor in sexual acts and two misdemeanor counts of criminal invasion of privacy.



According to court minutes, he was also served with a no-contact order involving two people in the case, though records don't specify how they are connected to him.

Salas was arrested on Tuesday, after investigators found images of children -- which apparently had been obtained through use of a hidden camera --on electronic devices allegedly belonging to him, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



Investigators had received a tip about Salas and obtained a search warrant for the electronic devices.



Salas is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $10,000 bail. His next scheduled court date is a June 17 felony settlement conference.