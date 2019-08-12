Man accused of killing roommate, elder abuse due in court

INDIO, Calif.- - A Cathedral City man accused in the 2016 killing of his roommate is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing today.



Trial for Scott Edmund Pettigrew, 50, has twice been delayed since his arrest more than three years ago. His trial was initially scheduled to begin March 12, but it was pushed back to June, then pushed back yet again to August.



Pettigrew was arrested on June 15, 2016, on suspicion of murder and elder abuse in connection with the death of 66-year-old Anita Mimie Cowen, with whom he lived at a home in the 69000 block of Heritage Court in Cathedral City.



Cowen had filed a restraining order against Pettigrew less than a week before her death, stating that she had multiple altercations with him since he moved in with her with his two dogs a few months prior.



``Scott Pettigrew was a co-worker I believed to be a friend,'' Cowen wrote, detailing living conditions that deteriorated at the home after Pettigrew moved in.