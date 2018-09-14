Man accused of beating man to death with bat in Thermal to stand trial

INDIO, Calif.- - A suspect accused of beating a Thermal man to death must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled today.



Saul Mayoral, 50, is accused in the March 23 death of a man identified only as Hector Q. in court documents. The victim's body was found in a drainage channel near the suspect's mobile home, authorities said.

A local resident discovered the victim's body at 7:17 a.m. in the 87800 block of Avenue 52 and flagged down deputies, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Wallace Clear.Mayoral, who allegedly killed the victim with a bat, lived close to where the victim was found and was arrested later that evening.Sheriff's investigators have not revealed a motive in the alleged killing, nor how Mayoral is connected to the slain man.At the time of his arrest, Mayoral was on probation for battery committed against a custodial officer, according to court records. In addition to the murder count, he also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using weapon in commission of a felony.Mayoral, who's being held in lieu of $1 million bail, is slated to return to court Sept. 28 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.

