Man accused of attacking PSPD officer, K-9 due in court

INDIO, Calif.- - A man accused of assaulting Palm Springs officers and a police dog is due back in court today.



Brian Barker, 46, of Palm Springs, is scheduled to appear for a trial-readiness conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio this morning. He is accused of trying to attack officers after being pulled over for a traffic violation and faces felony counts of animal cruelty to a police dog, resisting arrest and possession of ammunition.



As an officer attempted to pull Barker over on Sept. 6, 2018, Barker pulled into his driveway, then allegedly ``battered police officers and police K9,'' according to an arrest warrant declaration.



No officers were injured, but K9 Max sustained minor injuries in the tussle, according to Palm Springs police, who said ``several non-lethal force options'' were used to subdue Barker, including the dog and ``a less lethal impact weapon.''



A subsequent search of his residence and car allegedly turned up ammunition, which he is prohibited from owning, per his probation terms.



Barker remains held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.