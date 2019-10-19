Male juvenille shot in Thousand Palms
A male child, no word yet on an age, has been shot in Thousand Palms at Robert Road and Ramon Road.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital with unknown conditions and deputies are still searching for a suspect.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this breaking story.
