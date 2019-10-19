News

Male juvenille shot in Thousand Palms

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:11 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:11 PM PDT

A male child, no word yet on an age, has been shot in Thousand Palms at Robert Road and Ramon Road.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital with unknown conditions and deputies are still searching for a suspect.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this breaking story.
 


