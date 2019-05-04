Major road projects coming to Palm Springs next week
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - On May 6, drivers traversing Palm Springs may want to brace themselves for some major backups.
In April, the city announced that some major road projects would be coming, Here's what to watch out for:
Northbound Gene Autry Trail: Second Left-Turn Lane at Vista Chino project
- Left turn lanes will not be allowed on westbound Vista Chino to southbound Gene Autry Trail and Northbound Gene Autry Trail to westbound Vista Chino while crews work to add a second left turn lane from northbound Gene Autry Trail to westbound Vista Chino
Indian Canyon Drive: Two-Way Traffic Conversion Project
- "All traffic signals between Tachevah Drive and Camino Parocela will be renovated and/or replaced. Intermittent lane closures should be expected throughout the area," read the city's release on the project." At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times. All lanes will reopen at the end of each workday."
- The stretch of street will reopen for VillageFest on Thursdays, and street parking will remain open "to the extent possible"
- Indian Canyon Drive will be converted to a two-way street from Alejo Road south to Camino Parocela.
- Expected project completion: Fall 2019.
Palm Canyon Traffic Signal and Downtown Pedestrian Improvements
- "Crews will be doing exploratory digging for traffic signal pole locations at all intersections between Tachevah Drive and Ramon Road on Palm Canyon Drive," read the city release. "Crews will be working at each signalized intersection working from north to south. Intermittent lane closures and traffic delays should be expected. Intersections will be passable and open to full traffic at the end of each workday."
- Pole construction phase of the project expected to start in late 2019 or early 2020.
- Project expected to last six weeks.
