Major road projects beginning in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Traffic is expected to get a little tighter in Palm Springs over the next few months as a result of three major traffic construction projects beginning Monday.

Major thoroughfares, including Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive and Palm Canyon, are all on the list for extensive renovations, Palm Springs city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell said. Projects span from adding a second turn lane to converting a one-lane street into an expanded roadway with two lanes

for both north and southbound traffic.

The latter project is on Indian Canyon Drive from South Alejo Road to Camino Parocela, Blaisdell said. During the two-way traffic expansion project, all traffic signals between Tachevah Drive and Camino Parocela will be renovated or replaced with intermittent lane closures until late Fall of 2019.

To ease traffic delays, one lane of traffic on Indian Canyon Drive will remain open at all times with all lanes reopening at the end of each workday and for VillageFest on Thursdays, Blaisdell said. Street parking will also be available when possible.

Gene Autry Trail will also undergo renovations with a second left turn lane added for northbound travelers on their way to the westbound Vista Chino, the city spokeswoman said. Throughout the project, which is expected to be completed at the end of June, left turns will be prohibited from the

westbound Vista Chino to southbound Gene Autry Trail and northbound Gene Autry Trail to westbound Vista Chino.

For those needing to make that crucial left turn, southbound Gene Autry Trail to eastbound Vista Chino will be available, as well as Eastbound Vista Chino to northbound Gene Autry Trail.

Traffic could be especially slow during this project as lane reductions are expected in all directions at various construction stages, according to Blaisdell. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes during this period.

Finally, construction crews will conduct exploratory digs for traffic signal locations at all intersections between Tachevah Drive and Ramon Road on Palm Canyon Drive. The project will be much shorter in length compared to the more extensive roadway projects as the digs are only expected to continue for

six weeks.

Motorists are advised that lane closures may occur, but "intersections will be passable and open to full traffic at the end of each workday," Blaisdell said.

Once the exploratory project is complete, new signal poles will be ordered and installed in late 2019 or early 2020.

For more information about the closures, as well as suggested alternative routes, please visit www.palmspringsca.gov.