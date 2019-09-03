Major injury crash forces 3-hour long Palm Springs road closure

Car rolls over in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A major injury traffic collision forced a 3-hour long closure of a stretch of Palm Canyon Drive Tuesday morning.

The crash, which was reported by the Palm Springs Police Department at 11:13 a.m., has led to the closure of East Palm Canyon Drive between Sunrise Way and Araby Drive. The road will remain closed in both directions for the 'next several hours' according to PSPD.

The closure was lifted by 2:21 p.m.

No further information was made available about the injured party.

PSPD is advising travelers to avoid the area.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.