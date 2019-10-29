News

Bicyclist critically injured in Cathedral City crash

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 08:35 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:37 AM PDT

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A bicyclist was critically injured a crash Tuesday morning in Cathedral City.

The Cathedral City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid East Palm Canyon between Date Palm Drive and Cathedral Canyon Drive due to a major injury traffic collision.

The stretch of road has been closed, and will remain closed for several hours, according to a post sent via CCPD's Twitter account. 

The bicyclist has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. He apparently was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to CCPD. 

According to officers on scene, a white jeep struck a bicyclist in the crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive. CCPD is currently working to determine who was at fault.

A damaged bicycle was seen on the roadway in the investigation area of the incident. 

Officers are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours. 

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.

 

 


