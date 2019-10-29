Bicyclist critically injured in Cathedral City crash

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A bicyclist was critically injured a crash Tuesday morning in Cathedral City.

The Cathedral City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid East Palm Canyon between Date Palm Drive and Cathedral Canyon Drive due to a major injury traffic collision.

The stretch of road has been closed, and will remain closed for several hours, according to a post sent via CCPD's Twitter account.

The bicyclist has been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. He apparently was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to CCPD.

According to officers on scene, a white jeep struck a bicyclist in the crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive. CCPD is currently working to determine who was at fault.

#COLLISION on E. Palm Canyon between Date Palm and Cathedral Canyon. According to CCPD, this Jeep hit a bicyclist in the crosswalk. They're investigating who is at fault. Avoid the area — it'll be shut down until at least 10am.



UPDATES: https://t.co/7n8XSBdCu0 pic.twitter.com/RHGr8sEMeV — Madison Weil (@MadiKESQ) October 29, 2019

A damaged bicycle was seen on the roadway in the investigation area of the incident.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours.

A News Channel 3 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.