Major injuries reported in rollover on SR-62

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

The California Highway Patrol is reporting major injuries in a crash on State Route 62.

According to CHP, the single-vehicle rollover happened at Painted Hills Road and SR 62 at approximately 2:43 p.m.

Officers are also reporting the vehicle is about 20ft off the roadway.

