Major injuries reported in rollover on SR-62
The California Highway Patrol is reporting major injuries in a crash on State Route 62.
According to CHP, the single-vehicle rollover happened at Painted Hills Road and SR 62 at approximately 2:43 p.m.
Officers are also reporting the vehicle is about 20ft off the roadway.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
