Two killed in Desert Hot Springs crash

Two dead in fatal Desert Hot Springs crash

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Update: The California Highway Patrol has confirmed two people have died in a crash in Desert Hot Springs Monday night.

According to CHP, the crash was reported at 8:29 p.m. on the intersection of Palm Drive and 20th Avenue. At least six vehicles were involved in the crash. Video sent by a viewer from the scene shows at least one vehicle turned on its side..

Desert Hot Springs Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor at this time.

Nine people were hospitalized with injuries. Palm Drive is closed at Varner Road. Cars are also being turned around and rerouted from Palm Drive near the Jack in the Box.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department says the section of Palm Drive between 20th Avenue and Varner will be closed for several hours and into Tuesday morning while they investigate and clear the scene.

