Mail-hauling big rig burns on I-10 near Desert Center
DESERT CENTER, Calif.- - A mail-carrying big rig caught fire Thursday on Interstate 10 east of Desert Center amid dangerous fire weather conditions.
The non-injury fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Corn Springs Road off-ramp, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The fire, which ignited in the truck's engine compartment and spread to the trailer, was extinguished by 9:42 a.m.
Both of the freeway's westbound lanes were closed while firefighters worked on the blaze but have since reopened.
Firefighters are on high alert today as strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity in the region can cause any wildfire that sparks to spread rapidly.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15