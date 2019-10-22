Madison Elementary Students resume school at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center
This comes a week after the school's closure
LA QUINTA, Calif. - Students at Madison Elementary in Indio are relocating to a new campus starting Monday morning following last week's closure due to structural corrosion found on campus.
The closure came after an engineer found damage to columns that posed a possible danger to students and faculty.
As of Monday morning, students will be resuming classes Adams Early Childhood Learning Center in La Quinta. To accommodate the many families who have children that walk to school at Madison Elementary, the district has arranged a new bus system to take kids to and from Adams Early Childhood Learning Center.
For grades 4 and 6, the bus pickup is at 7 a.m. For grades kindergarten 1, 2, and 3, students can be dropped off at 7:15 or 7:30 a.m. The district also said they understand some siblings in different grades might want to ride together and they'll find a way to accommodate that.
They also added a healthy school breakfast will be available at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center from 7:15-8:10 a.m.
Afternoon bus pickup times from Adams to Madison are as follows:
-2:33 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
-1:33 p.m. Wednesdays
The bus ride should take 10-15 minutes, according to the district.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and La Quinta traffic team will be in full force ensuring the safety students, since increased traffic is expected.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15