Madison Elementary Students resume school at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center

Madison Elementary Students resume schoo

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Students at Madison Elementary in Indio are relocating to a new campus starting Monday morning following last week's closure due to structural corrosion found on campus.

The closure came after an engineer found damage to columns that posed a possible danger to students and faculty.

As of Monday morning, students will be resuming classes Adams Early Childhood Learning Center in La Quinta. To accommodate the many families who have children that walk to school at Madison Elementary, the district has arranged a new bus system to take kids to and from Adams Early Childhood Learning Center.

For grades 4 and 6, the bus pickup is at 7 a.m. For grades kindergarten 1, 2, and 3, students can be dropped off at 7:15 or 7:30 a.m. The district also said they understand some siblings in different grades might want to ride together and they'll find a way to accommodate that.

They also added a healthy school breakfast will be available at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center from 7:15-8:10 a.m.

Afternoon bus pickup times from Adams to Madison are as follows:

-2:33 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

-1:33 p.m. Wednesdays

The bus ride should take 10-15 minutes, according to the district.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and La Quinta traffic team will be in full force ensuring the safety students, since increased traffic is expected.

