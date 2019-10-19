Madison Elementary prepares for relocation after damaged infrastructure discovered

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Families and students of Madison Elementary School attended an open house in La Quinta today, following the closure of the school when structural corrosion was discovered at the campus.



Madison Elementary School was closed this week after a structural engineer found corrosion at the base of some of the school's metal structural columns on Oct. 11. It was discovered as crews worked to renovate the campus.

"From what I understand, it was in the kindergarten area where they were doing the construction is where they found the corrosion on the beams," Madison Elementary Principal Scott Davis said.

``The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and relocating them as a family to another facility was the number one choice,'' district Superintendent Scott L. Bailey said. ``The decision to relocate the Madison student body and staff allows us the time to direct efforts to resolve the situation.''



Photo of the issue, the green is ink, not mold (Courtesy of DSUSD )

Testing is now going on to determine if any other areas of the school are also affected.

Today parents rode along with students to get acclimated with the new bus schedules that will be implemented on Monday, when school begins.

Staff has been working all week, preparing classrooms for their students.

"While we were waiting, we wanted to make sure that it felt just like home for the students and to go get their artwork up and be ready to go for Monday for them," fourth grade teacher, Jennifer Rogan said.

The teachers want kids to know despite the move, not much will change.

"We were right in the middle of looking at things in the microscope, measuring things and mixing chemicals. And so when the kids show up, it's going to be right back where they left off," fourth grade teacher Brian Schreiber said.

Bus transportation will begin at 7am for grades 4 and 5. At 7:15am grades K-3, and at 7:30am grades K-3.