Madison Elementary parents invited to check out students' new classrooms

INDIO, Calif.- - Families of students attending James Madison Elementary School will have the opportunity to visit their children's new classroom on Friday.

The Desert Sands Unified School District announced that on Friday, Oct 18, families will be able to see their children's classrooms at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center in La Quinta.

Bus transportation will be provided from the Madison parking lot to Adams. The first bus will leave Madison at 10:00 am with a return at 10:45. The second will depart Madison at 11:00 am and return at 11:45.

As we've previously reported, officials canceled classes at Madison Elementary School this week after structural corrosion was discovered in some buildings on the school campus during recent renovation work. According to details in a letter from the structural engineer, it was explained that "significant rust" was discovered on some columns, possibly from daily power washing.

Photo of the structural corrosion, the green is ink, not mold (Courtesy of DSUSD )

Madison Elementary students will return to class at Adams ECLC on Oct. 21. The move is expected to last for the "foreseeable future."

BUS SCHEDULE BEGINNING OCT. 21:

Morning bus pick up at Madison to Adams ECLC 7:00 am Grades 4 and 5 or 7:15 am Grades Kinder, 1, 2, and 3 or 7:30 am Grades Kinder, 1, 2, and 3



Siblings will be allowed to ride together despite grades. Parents are asked not to drop your students off at Madison Elementary before 6:50 a.m. School breakfast will be available at Adams ECLC/Madison

temporary site from 7:15-8:10 am.

Afternoon bus pick up at Adams ECLC to Madison 2:33 pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 1:33 pm Wednesdays Approximately 10-15 minute bus ride.

ASES Bus pick up at Adams ECLC will be at 5:15 pm at the front of the school.



Bus riders will be supervised in the covered lunch area at Madison by school site monitors during drop-off and pick-up. Officials ask that if you are not using bus transportation to please pick up your child at Adams ECLC by 5:30 pm by the flagpole.