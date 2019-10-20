MADD puts on first annual Teen Influencer Summit

Teen Influencer Summit

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - On Saturday, in Palm Springs, it was the first annual Teen Influencer Summit.

The summit was put on by the group "Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southern California" and was hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs.

Young adults and parents attending the event were joined by the Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments and Desert Regional Medical Center reps.

"The purpose of this summit is to educate the teens on drinking and driving drugs and driving and not to do it and how to influence their parents," Andrea Madrigal, the director of operations at the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs told News Channel 3.

Organizers say it was a "fun way to interact and promote prevention programs."

The event also included a law enforcement career fair.