News

M 3.5 earthquake strikes near Cabazon

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:48 PM PDT

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Cabazon Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck approximately 6 miles northeast of Cabazon shortly before 5:30 p.m. The earthquake had a depth of about 8 miles.

No word on any injuries, numerous viewers reported feeling it. Did you feel it?


