M 3.5 earthquake strikes near Cabazon
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Cabazon Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.
The USGS reports the earthquake struck approximately 6 miles northeast of Cabazon shortly before 5:30 p.m. The earthquake had a depth of about 8 miles.
No word on any injuries, numerous viewers reported feeling it. Did you feel it?
