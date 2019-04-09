Los Tucanes de Tijuana will receive key to the city of Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Legendary norteño & regional Mexican music band, Los Tucanes de Tijuana will receive the key to the City of Coachella for "their profound impact within the local community."

Not only is the band the first norteño/regional Mexican group to play the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, but they are also now the first musicians in the history of the festival to receive this honor.

The key-giving ceremony will be held this Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Coachella Library on 6th Street. A Q&A session will be held where the group will discuss their history and the impact the Coachella Valley had on their growth as musicians.

The band started their careers in 1987 in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, less than four hours away from Coachella. Some of their big hits include La Chona, Mis Tres Animales, Me Gusta Vivir de Noche, El Centenario, and El Tucanazo. In total, the band has sold over 14 million albums sold worldwide.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana will play at Coachella Fest on Friday, April 12 and 19.

They will also play at "Chella," a Latin concert by the company behind Coachella Fest that celebrates the Coachella Valley community. Other performers include Mon Laferte, Cola Boyy, and Giselle Woo and the Night Owls. Chella takes place on Wednesday, April 17. Click here for tickets.