Los Tucanes de Tijuana honored with the key to Coachella

Los Tucanes de Tijuana honored with the

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the iconic norteño & regional Mexican music band, were honored Thursday afternoon with the key to the city of Coachella.

The group started their careers in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico in April 1987. The band has performed multiple times in the city, starting in the 90s at the Coachella club "the Copacabana." Bandmembers credit the Coachella Valley with helping their growth as musicians.

"There are members of the Coachella community that are part of their group and production team. They have a lot of family who live in the city and throughout the Coachella Valley,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

Family members of the band moved to Coachella about 25 years ago, where their careers blossomed in the United States. Their family work in the hospitality industry in Coachella.

Over the next two weekends, Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The band is the first regional norteño/regional Mexican group to play at Coachella Fest. Bandmembers said they are proud to open the door to other Mexican performers.

The band will also perform at the Latino Music concert "Chella" next Wednesday at the Fairgrounds in Indio. Other performers include Mon Laferte, Cola Boyy, and Giselle Woo and the Night Owls. Chella takes place on Wednesday, April 17. Click here for tickets.