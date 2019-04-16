Locals react to the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Locals react to the fire at the Notre Da

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Part of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France has been saved after an intense fire erupted, resulting in a collapsed roof and destroyed spire.

News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado spoke with people in the Coachella Valley about the fire that engulfed the cathedral on Monday night.

“To watch it burning on the news today, My heart just broke,” said Linda Patton-Hiatt of Palm Springs.

Patton-Hiatt remembered her visit to the cathedral.

“It was one of my favorite places in the city and when you walk in there there’s such a sense of um, being at peace and being at prayer,” Patton-Hiatt said.

But after Monday's fire, much of the cathedral was gone. Firefighters were able to save its iconic towers and much of its precious artwork.

The devastation happened during Holy Week, seen as the most important time on the Christian calendar. Tens of thousands of people are expected to celebrate at the cathedral this week.

“For it [to happen] during this time, right before Easter is truly tragic,” said Monsignor Monsignor Monsignor Monsignor Monsignor, as he remembered the time he celebrated mass in the iconic church.

“It was a thrill for me and it was also kind of a thrill to stand and celebrate where through the centuries so many extraordinary people before me celebrated mass,” Monsignor said, "We'll pray for its repair. I think Notre Dame will go on.”