Locals participate in worldwide climate change strike

Locals participate in worldwide climate strike

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Local residents took part in a worldwide strike calling for more action to be taken by lawmakers in dealing with the climate crisis.

The strikes were held three days before the 2019 United Nations Climate Summit in New York City where many world and business leaders will discuss plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade.

According to organizers, the strikes took place in more than 1,000 locations in U.S. and 4,500 worldwide. Millions of protesters gathered to demand "transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis." Organizers called this the largest climate strike in U.S. history.

Giant crowd gathers in New York City as part of worldwide climate protest. https://t.co/OC91yHah36 pic.twitter.com/FgsqaRr4oz — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2019

The local protest was organized by activists from the Riverside County Climate Reality Project. "There’s a lot we could do right here in the Coachella Valley right here in the Coachella Valley including having all of our energy going renewable, buying electric cars...going to a plant-based diet," said Richard Noble, Chair, Climate Reality Project.

Protesters gathered in front of the office of Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz in Palm Desert Friday afternoon. Ruiz is the Vice Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee's Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee.

Ruiz wrote a statement on the local strike:

"I care deeply about climate change because I have seen the human toll -- the suffering that will only get worse as people lose their homes and loved ones from wildfires...this week, climate activists around the world will be making their mark to raise the alarm and demand climate justice for everyone, and I agree with that sentiment and their efforts."



"We must do it for my twin daughters, for our children, our grandchildren, and their children, for our public's health, and our nation's security."

Many local high school students participated in Friday's strike, urging lawmakers to make policy changes in the near future.

“It’s honestly the best thing I can see for this generation is people actually getting up and having a voice,” said Margaid Hanrahan, Senior, La Quinta High School.

“We want our future generations to have a nice earth to live on," added Sophie Brown, Palm Desert High School Student.

