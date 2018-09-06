Locals concerned after Postal Annex closes abruptly

Postal Annex shuts down without notice

INDIO, Calif. - - Customers are concerned after a Coachella Valley Postal Annex in Indio shut down without warning.

"It's sad and I know a lot of people are going to be rattled," a customer said.

Neighboring businesses say the owner of the Postal Annex on Jefferson Street in Indio closed its doors for good Tuesday night.

"People have paid for a year in advance and they're really mad because they can't get their money back," said Daniel Patel, who owns a Postal Annex franchise in Coachella.

On Wednesday afternoon, Patel was posting flyers on the windows of the Indio Postal Annex in an attempt to get customers to come to his store.

"You guys can forward your mail at our place and we'll open up a mailbox for no charge at all," he said.

After we questioned the United States Postal Service, they opened an investigation about this store's abrupt closure.

USPS officials said if the business is actually abandoned. they will take over customers' mail immediately.

