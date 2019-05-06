Locals and visitors celebrate Cinco de Mayo

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Cinco de Mayo celebrations took place throughout the valley -- locals and visitors alike enjoyed food and drink specials and even a bit of dancing.

Lines were out the door at Las Casuelas in downtown Palm Springs. “It’s been 61 years and we’re having a ball. It’s getting better and better all the time. Our customers are wonderful, loyal fun and so happy we’re here especially on Cinco de Mayo,” said Florence Delgado, the owner of one Las Casuelas location in Palm Springs.

La Bonita's also offered some special discounts: “We have a happy hour, margarita specials, beer specials so hopefully that brings people in,” said David Gomez, the head chef, at La Bonita's.

One watiress at La Bonita's shared that her parents are Middle Eastern and Hispanic -- she says she appreciates holidays like Cinco de Mayo that bring people from all different backgrounds to the table.

“As long as you have that neutral space and can talk to each other, everything works out," Henadee Surat Velazquez. She also said days like this help open up conversations on cultural traditions: “Especially here we have authentic mexican food...not a lot of people know what that is. LIke last night we had a lot of people ordering chavelas...and I’d explain it to them," she said.

Other locals expressed they appreciate people putting aside differences, coming together for a day of culture, good food and fun in palm springs: "Fortunately...it's politics. The people here, we're all the same. I's wonderful never having any problems whatsoever we welcome everyone," said Delgado.

“Absolutely...it's just the same as like St. Patrick’s D...everybody just comes and hangs out as one,” said Gomez.