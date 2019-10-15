Locally known Radio Host Bill Feingold gets a star

Locally known Radio Host Bill Feingold g

PALM SPRINGS,Calif. - The legendary disc jockey was honored Monday morning outside LG's Prime Steakhouse. The City of Palm Springs unveiled Bill Feingold with the 432nd star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon emceed the event. Some attendees include Dax Davis from Alpha Media, Kevin Holmes as known as Bill's producer and sidekick, actress Bobbie Eakes, actor Gavin McCloud, actress Suzanne Somers and many more.

Bill Feingold started as a weekend host fill-in gig on a local talk show in 2007 which later led to the weekday morning drive slot on K-News 94.3/104.7.

The ceremony comes months after his diagnosis of stage four liver cancer. He has been off the air for three months. Family, friends and fans were all waiting to not only see Bill but hear his familiar voice.

Gary Stone said during his speech, "Filling in for Bill Feingold is like being a warm up band for the rolling stones.They tolerate you but you know they want the main act to come on pretty soon."

Many fans are anticipating his return to on-air as he continues to battle cancer.

Felice Chiapperini, a fan of Bill's show, says "Wish him the best and hope he is back on the air as soon as possible."

Some of his fans have been listening to him for years and are missing him.



" He wakes us up every morning and we take him to work with us its just a delight. Bill and Kevin are a blast. Its just a lot of fun," says Jacqueline Landstrom.

The radio personality has been an activist in the community. Feingold has promoted local non-profits to his listeners some of those include the AIDS Assistance Program/Food Samaritans, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Palm Springs Pride, Palm Springs Art Museum and Temple Isaiah, according to the Chamber. He has also been inspiration to many individuals.

Gavin McCloud, an actor and friend, remembers the encouraging words Bill has always said to him.

"Gavin shoot for the moon even though you miss you'll land among the stars. Well now Bill today I could not be happier. I landed on your star," says Gavin McCloud.

Today marks yet another accomplishment for the radio host.

"The star is good but we'll see whats next Suzanne Simmons says Ill be 90. So I gotta do it," says Feingold.

Not only is this day memorable for Bill but its also been motivating since his diagnosis.

"Its keep me going. Its making me come back to radio to be honest in three months this is probably the best i have been. I am getting better. I am in there for the fight. "

And some fans keep showing their appreciation as Feingold gets better soon.

"We love you, Bill," says Felice Chiapperin.