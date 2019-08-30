Local woman's tragedy detailed in book "Moms of the Missing"
Moulton's tragedy spawned sex offender laws
PALM DESERT, Calif. - "Four months after Christopher’s death, a sex offender registry law was enacted in Illinois. Christopher’s death was one of the principal crimes that lead to the law."
-- excerpt from Moms of the Missing: Living the Nightmare, by Steffen Hou
Mika Moulton does not relish the notoriety that comes with being a "Mom of the Missing." But since her son Christopher's death in 1995, she's found "some measure of joy" in teaching children about personal safety.
The tragic story of what happened to Christopher, who went to ride bikes and go fishing with friends in Moulton's hometown of Aroma Park, IL, is Chapter Nine of Danish true crime writer Steffen Hou's new book Moms of the Missing: Living the Nightmare.
Moulton sat down with News Channel 3's Brooke Beare to discuss what led to her inclusion in the book, which details, with one devastating exception, families who have endured the kidnapping, abduction of, and reunion with a child.
"Perhaps someone reading this book who knows something about a child’s abduction will come forward with important information that will lead to the child’s recovery," writes Hou.
Moms of the Missing is available for pre-order on Amazon.com It will be released as a paperback on Oct. 15, and as an e-book Oct. 1, 2019.
