Local veterans honored at Veteran's Memorial Park ceremony

Local veterans celebrated

COACHELLA, Calif. - Every year on the first Saturday of November, community members gather at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Coachella to honor local brave men and women who have served our country.

“I think the veterans appreciate it more than people know," David Gonzales, United States Navy Vietnam veteran, told News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay.

The ceremony started with the presentation of colors by American Legion Post 739 and a special flyby by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

“It means a lot," Wence Rodriguez, a veteran of the United States Army said. "There are very few veterans that you see around here in the city," he added.

Special remarks were given by the Mayor of Coachella as well as freedom flags presented to local families of United States veterans.

“As you know when we came back from Vietnam, we weren’t greeted very warmly at all and throughout the years people are coming and saying thank you for your service and that means a lot to the veterans," Gonzales said.

There was also live music and a special performance by the Pom Squad. Following the ceremony, there was a free pancake breakfast and a chance to mingle with some of our local heroes.

“It’s an honor to be here," Mal Barker, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps said. "I’m a veteran as everyone else is here and to have this remembrance is just tearing and it’s just a beautiful time, it really is, to have all the veterans here locally come together, to be served breakfast and see each other," he said.

