Local student honored for Congressional Art Competition win

Photos from Mariam's recognition in April.

WASHINGTON, Calif.- - A local student was honored for a noteworthy artistic achievement by Congressman Raul Ruiz M.D. in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Beaumont High School Senior Marriam Jawaid won the annual Congressional Art Competition, beating out of 70 high school students from across the district. The local competition was hosted at the Sunnylands estate in Rancho Mirage.

The nationwide competition takes place each spring and is sponsored by the Congressional Institute.

"Since the contest began in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have participated. Winners are selected by a panel of artists from the local community and are recognized both in their districts and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.," read a news release from Congressman Ruiz's office. "Following the ceremony, the winners' artwork will then hang in the hallways of the Capitol for one year."

Jawaid's piece, "Confidence Beyond Doubt" was announced as the competition in April, according to a Beaumont High School post.