Local schools put suicide prevention hotline on student ID cards

LA QUINTA, Calif. - In July a California law went into effect allowing middle and high schools to put the suicide prevention hotline on the back of student ID cards.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay asked local school districts if they have already implemented them for this school year and what the reaction has been.

"We have many things in place for our suicide prevention protocol. This amendment was to add that piece to the back of the ID cards which we started this year for all middle and high school students," Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services for Desert Sands Unified School District, Laura Fisher told News Channel 3.

This comes as suicide rates in the U.S. are on the rise. The amendment applies to grades seven through 12 at public, private and charter schools.

"ID badges are something that it was a great idea to add to the Senate bill because the kids have to wear them every day, and they see them and you never know when you're going to need it but if do, all you have to do is turn around the back of the card, there's the information you need," Fisher said.

On the back you'll find global and local suicide prevention hotlines.

Desert Sands and Palm Springs Unified School Districts have implemented the law.

Fisher says for DSUSD, the reaction to these cards have been positive.

"All that I've heard have been positive remarks of thanks for having that extra outreach for our kids," she said.

But the new ID cards aren't the only measure in place.

"We have a form that any counselor, school administrator, anyone that's working with a child that they believe is at risk fills out this form, it comes to the district office to appropriate personnel, so we can get the appropriate support in place," she said.

Already this year students have utilized these forms.

"We've already received a couple of them just in a couple of weeks of school," she added.

If you know someone in need of help or if you need some assistance please do not hesitate to call the suicide prevention number: 1-800-273-8255. Your life matters.