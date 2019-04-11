Local preschool announces closure

KESQ via Nikki Dyer Nikki Dyer's daughter stands in front of signs at Tikvah Preschool in Palm Desert. Temple Sinai's governing board told parents and teachers Tuesday that the preschool on it's campus would close in June.

KESQ via Nikki Dyer Nikki Dyer's daughter stands in front of signs at Tikvah Preschool in Palm Desert. Temple Sinai's governing board told parents and teachers Tuesday that the preschool on it's campus would close in June.

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Parents expressed surprise and concern at the announcement Tuesday to close Tikvah Preschool at the end of term, and said the email they received raised more questions than it answered.

"It’s a unique school, not to mention the only Jewish Preschool in the community," said Louise Brown, whose daughter attends the school.

"Tikvah is not only an exceptional place for our children to learn, but it is an incredibly unique environment that cannot be replicated in our desert," echoed parent Nikki Dyer "Every teacher and staff member connects with each child indescribably. These children are our future and Tikvah is their second home. We have to save it, and we have to save it for them!”

On Wednesday some parents put up signs along the fence lining the parking lot surrounding Tikvah on the Temple Sinai campus on Hovely Lane.

KESQ via Nikki Dyer Parents of Tikvah preschoolers put up signs today after learning the school would close after this term ends June 6.

KESQ via Nikki Dyer Parents of Tikvah preschoolers put up signs today after learning the school would close after this term ends June 6.

The email, sent by Temple Sinai Board President Bob Glast, stated that concerns about the preschool's "administrative burden" had been discussed prior to a special meeting on January 20th. At that time, Glast wrote, the Temple Sinai Board considered a sale of the preschool to temple members "who own several preschools in the area." However no deal transpired, and the preschool would close at the end of term " to give families and staff time to find alternative arrangements for the 2019/2020 school year."

Glast elborated on the closure with News Channel 3's Brooke Beare on Wednesday, explaining the decision by the Board of Trustees was a difficult one.

"I don't know a single board member who was happy that we came to this decision," said Glast. "It was a business decision," and came down to the Temple's mission to "do what's best for the long-term relationship with the Jewish community."

"Even though it was run by Temple Sinai," said Glast, "it was technially not a Jewish preschool with primarily Jewish content." He said that the Board felt for the longevity of the Temple, the focus needed to be on their "core business as a religious school and temple, and not be a general preschool which has always been open to anyone in the community."

Glast said the preschool predates it's current location, and has been a mainstay in the community for more than two decades. He would not provide an estimate on how many children attend Tikvah, however parents estimated enrollment at around 60.

"The Board of Trustees has been reviewing and monitoring the Temple’s ability to support the preschool for many years. The Board has come to the difficult decision to close Tikvah and concentrate our time and resources on our core mission which is our Temple and the Rabbi Avi Levine Religious School," said Glast.

"I understand this is an emotional issue for any parents, and I can empathize with them," he said. Since the announcement, Glast said the Board has been approached with many options for keeping the preschool open, although none have "been viable ones."

Because of this announcement, we "hope that we have more viable ones to consider," Glast added.

"In a perfect world the solution is the school stays open," said Dyer. "I don't know how we get from A to Z, but I know myself and I'm willing to do whatever, and I know from the email chain that every parent who has a child who attends preschool here feels the same way."

Read the full text of the email:

The Temple Sinai Board of Trustees has met several times to review and discuss options for Tikvah and that parcel of property. While Tikvah has always been a very highly regarded preschool, we cannot bear the administrative burden of running a preschool.

In a special meeting on th, the board presented an opportunity to explore a possible sale of the Tikvah Preschool to temple members who own several preschools in the area. We spent the last two- and one-half months negotiating and conducting due diligence. However, despite our best efforts, the temple will not be proceeding with the sale. So, it is with heavy heart that we close Tikvah on , 2019 to give families and staff time to find alternative arrangements for the 2019/2020 school year.

Temple Sinai would like to thank Jackie Leany and her staff for their service to Temple Sinai and the parents who have trusted their children in their care. We thank you for your continued support.

Bob Glast