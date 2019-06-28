Local Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 98th birthday

LA QUINTA, Calif. - A Coachella Valley WWII veteran who was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked on December 7, 1941 is celebrating his 98th birthday.

Ed Wise was on the USS Tennessee and is one of the last surviving Pearl Harbor survivors in the desert.

These pictures are from a birthday celebration organized by Soldiers Organized Services two years ago in La Quinta.

S.O.S. provides transportation for Marines from Palm Springs International to the marine base in Twentynine Palms.

