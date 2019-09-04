Local organizations seek to help Hurricane Dorian victims
Blood donations are needed
The effects of Hurricane Dorian are being felt right here in the Coachella Valley, particularly when it comes to blood donations.
As Dorian makes its way up the east coast, hundreds of blood drives are being canceled, resulting in the loss of thousands of units of blood, which helps patients here in our local hospitals.
We already have a natural shortage of blood here in the valley, especially during the summer. Organizations say they only collect enough blood to meet 80 percent of the need for our valley's hospitals, so they import 20 percent.
"Hospitals can't do their work without blood so if the local area is not collecting, blood patient surgeries are canceled. Blood products given to patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and cancer, they can't get their blood products," said Dr. Rick Axelrod, president, CEO, and medical director of LifeStream Blood Bank.
Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, Jake Ingrassia takes a look at the valley's blood shortage and how you can help with local efforts to aid Hurricane Dorian victims.
If you would like to donate blood or host a blood drive, you can visit LStream.org or call 760-777-8844.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15