Local organizations seek to help Hurricane Dorian victims

UK Ministry of Defence via CNN The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco , in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

UK Ministry of Defence via CNN The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco , in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

The effects of Hurricane Dorian are being felt right here in the Coachella Valley, particularly when it comes to blood donations.

As Dorian makes its way up the east coast, hundreds of blood drives are being canceled, resulting in the loss of thousands of units of blood, which helps patients here in our local hospitals.

We already have a natural shortage of blood here in the valley, especially during the summer. Organizations say they only collect enough blood to meet 80 percent of the need for our valley's hospitals, so they import 20 percent.

"Hospitals can't do their work without blood so if the local area is not collecting, blood patient surgeries are canceled. Blood products given to patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and cancer, they can't get their blood products," said Dr. Rick Axelrod, president, CEO, and medical director of LifeStream Blood Bank.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, Jake Ingrassia takes a look at the valley's blood shortage and how you can help with local efforts to aid Hurricane Dorian victims.

If you would like to donate blood or host a blood drive, you can visit LStream.org or call 760-777-8844.