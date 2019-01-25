Local nonprofit looks to lead teens away from gangs

Nonprofit looks to steer students away f

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Over the past week and a half, the Coachella Valley has been rocked with gang violence and shootings. Some of those victims caught in the crossfire have been as young as their early teens.

Since Jan. 16, four teens have been shot throughout the valley.

Jan. 16 A 14-year-old was shot in an apartment complex in Coachella.



Jan 17 Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot not too far where the Jan 16 shooting took place.



Jan 20 A 21-year-old and a 14-old boy were shot outside a nightclub in Palm Springs. The 21-year-old died while the 14-year-old was in critical condition.



On Friday, police arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection with Wednesday's shooting.

News Channel 3's Sarah Trott speaks with Michael Harrington, the creator of "Alternatives for Youth in Transition," a local nonprofit that reaches out to valley students with the hope to shift them away from pursuing crime to pursue their dreams instead.

