Local non-profit looks to help with disaster preparedness

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - A local non-profit is looking to help prepare homeowners and businesses when disaster strikes. However, they're also looking to spread awareness about themselves to let people know they're available to help.

The Coachella Valley is no stranger to the wrath of mother nature, like floods, fires or earthquakes causing damage and distress. A local group is looking to soften the blow.

"Preparedness is something important and that's what our organization is all about,” Tony Ferrara, a board member with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network (CVDPN).

It's a non-profit group focusing on helping businesses, homeowners or other groups developing emergency plans. All members in the group are certified in community emergency response and work with local fire departments.

A local non-profit is looking to help with disaster preparedness and looks to spread awareness on it. Details coming up tonight on @KESQ and @LocalTwo. pic.twitter.com/nxN5LWxFKY — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) September 17, 2018

"Our sources of information are derived from municipalities,” Ferrara said. “We look at their risk assessments. We look at what is important to prepare for in our given area.”

It may take some work though. The group separated from Riverside County becoming a non-profit last year due to the county's budget constraints. Ferrara says not many locals know they are available for disaster preparedness.

"This is information that we can help to develop these plans and programs for these communities, so we are a unique and it's important that people know that we're here, He said.

Awareness that can potentially help save lives, and help with recovery when disaster hits.

"If you want to make sure your health and safety are being cared for, self-preparedness is extremely important,” Ferrara said.

If you're interested in contacting the group, we have link to their website here.

