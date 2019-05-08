News

Local mathletes compete in 2019 Rotary Math Field Day

The Rotary Club of Indio announced the winners of the 2019 Rotary Math Field Day for Middle School Children of the Coachella Valley.

Nearly 300 middle schoolers from 14 private and public schools from all three valley districts gathered this past weekend at John Glenn Middle School in Indio to determine the valley's top mathematicians.

The competition was measured by grade-level featuring sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. Each student competed in both a math event as well as a math game. Students also competed for individual scores by school.

The top mathematician awards went to the top overall student at each grade level. 134 awards and prizes were presented for outstanding mathematical work. 

Top Mathematicians

8th Grade  

Evan Lindemann

Palm Desert Charter

 

7th Grade

Olivia Dore

 

Palm Desert Charter

 

6th Grade

Daniela Rubio

Coral Mountain Academy

 

Overall Outstanding School Awards:

 

8th Grade

Palm Desert Charter  

 1st Place

7th Grade

Palm Desert Charter

1st Place

6th Grade

Coral Mountain Academy

1st Place

 

This was the 25th anniversary of the event. It was created in 1995 by the late John J. Benoit, former Riverside County 4th District Supervisor and president of the Indio Rotary Club. Students at the time were not able to participate in the Riverside Math Field Day due to transportation and travel issues and lack of funds in education for extra-curricular activities. Benoit wanted to provide local students with the opportunity to participate in a competition like that.

“This event was created to promote math as a fun subject. You can’t help but get inspired by the hard work, competitive spirit, and outstanding results shown by all our young participants” reported current Indio Rotary President Elizabeth Tucker.

For more information on the Indio Rotary Club, visit their Facebook page or send an e-mail to IndioRotary@gmail.com.

