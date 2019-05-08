Local mathletes compete in 2019 Rotary Math Field Day
The Rotary Club of Indio announced the winners of the 2019 Rotary Math Field Day for Middle School Children of the Coachella Valley.
Nearly 300 middle schoolers from 14 private and public schools from all three valley districts gathered this past weekend at John Glenn Middle School in Indio to determine the valley's top mathematicians.
The competition was measured by grade-level featuring sixth, seventh, and eighth graders. Each student competed in both a math event as well as a math game. Students also competed for individual scores by school.
The top mathematician awards went to the top overall student at each grade level. 134 awards and prizes were presented for outstanding mathematical work.
|
8th Grade
|
Evan Lindemann
|
Palm Desert Charter
|
7th Grade
|
Olivia Dore
|
Palm Desert Charter
|
6th Grade
|
Daniela Rubio
|
Coral Mountain Academy
|
8th Grade
|
Palm Desert Charter
|1st Place
|
7th Grade
|
Palm Desert Charter
|
1st Place
|
6th Grade
|
Coral Mountain Academy
|
1st Place
This was the 25th anniversary of the event. It was created in 1995 by the late John J. Benoit, former Riverside County 4th District Supervisor and president of the Indio Rotary Club. Students at the time were not able to participate in the Riverside Math Field Day due to transportation and travel issues and lack of funds in education for extra-curricular activities. Benoit wanted to provide local students with the opportunity to participate in a competition like that.
“This event was created to promote math as a fun subject. You can’t help but get inspired by the hard work, competitive spirit, and outstanding results shown by all our young participants” reported current Indio Rotary President Elizabeth Tucker.
For more information on the Indio Rotary Club, visit their Facebook page or send an e-mail to IndioRotary@gmail.com.
